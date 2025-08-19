Ghana: GES Opens 2025 Teacher Promotions, Calls for Applications.

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened applications for the promotion of teaching staff to higher ranks.

In a statement, the Service encouraged qualified teachers and officers to apply and get the opportunity of being promoted to the ranks of Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II, and Principal Superintendent.

According to GES, applicants for Deputy Director must have been promoted to Assistant Director I in or before 2020 and remained at post since then, except for approved leave.

The service clarified that those applying for Assistant Director I must have been promoted to Assistant Director II in or before 2020 and served continuously.

For Assistant Director II, it said applicants must have attained the rank of Principal Superintendent in or before 2020 and stayed at post.

The statement stated that to qualify for Principal Superintendent, teachers must have been promoted to Senior Superintendent I in or before 2020 and served without break, apart from approved leave.

GES added that holders of approved undergraduate degrees would automatically be placed on the Principal Superintendent rank.

The Service further explained that teachers with Master's or PhD degrees could apply out of turn if the programme was part of an approved GES course of study.

It added that such certificates must not have been obtained before the applicant's last promotion and must have been earned in or before 2022.

GES said applicants were required to complete the application form online via the provided link or QR code.

It reached that they must also upload a passport-size photograph, their last promotion or appointment letter, and their highest academic certificate used for the application.

It noted that all documents, except the passport photograph, must be uploaded in PDF format and must be clear and legible.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.