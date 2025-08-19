Morocco/Congo-Kinshasa: Sektioui Praises Morocco Growth As Ngoma Counts DR Congo's Missed Chances

Morocco's 3-1 victory over DR Congo at the Nyayo National Stadium was more than just a ticket to the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 - it was a test of nerve, resilience, and tactical sharpness.

While the Atlas Lions celebrated progression alongside hosts Kenya, the Leopards were left to rue missed opportunities in a contest that lived up to its billing as a meeting of two CHAN heavyweights.

Morocco's tactical patience pays off

Morocco head coach Tarek Sektioui admitted his side had struggled early on against a determined Congolese outfit but credited their ability to stick to the game plan.

"DR Congo were a very difficult side especially in the first half. They were very well organized and we found it hard to break their backline. But we kept pushing and keeping to our game plan which was to try and exploit their two central defenders because we noticed they lacked the balance. We did it a bit better in the second half where we exploited the spaces they left behind and we got two goals," he explained.

Sektioui acknowledged that Morocco briefly wavered after conceding an equaliser just before half-time but highlighted the team's overall progression during the tournament.

"I am happy with my team because we are improving game by game. When we started, most of the players were not fully match fit because many were on holiday after the season and we have been working on improving every game. Now we are way better," he said.

With a quarter-final clash against Group C's top side looming, Sektioui admitted he had not focused much on Tanzania - potential opponents in the next round - but expects another stern examination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Soccer Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To be honest I have not watched much of Tanzania's games because when we are here, my focus was on our group but for sure, we expect a difficult match because they are also a team which is playing in their home ground," he added.

Ngoma laments Congo's missed chances

For DR Congo coach Otis Ngoma, the story of the night was one of regret. His side, needing victory to advance, created chances but failed to convert at crucial moments.

"We failed to use our chances and we were punished. Also, I felt we lacked some finer details in all our departments and that is where Morocco beat us. It is sad to bow out in the group stages but we just need to go back to the drawing board, analyze and try to come back stronger. Congratulations to Morocco for progressing. They played really well today," Ngoma reflected.

Despite showing flashes of their pedigree as two-time CHAN winners, Congo's elimination underscored the unforgiving nature of tournament football. Fine margins, Ngoma admitted, proved decisive.

Group A reshaped in Nairobi

Elsewhere in the group, Kenya edged Zambia 1-0 to secure top spot with 10 points, leaving Morocco to progress as runners-up on nine.

For Congo, six points were not enough to survive the group of death, a sobering reminder of the competitiveness at CHAN.

As Morocco and Kenya prepare for the quarter-finals, both sides carry belief and momentum, while DR Congo return home to reflect on what might have been.

For Sektioui and Ngoma, the night's verdict was clear: tactical discipline and efficiency made the difference in Nairobi.