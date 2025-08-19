Africa: CAF Women's Champions League 2025 - Wafu B Zone Qualifiers Head to Côte d'Ivoire

20 August 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The race to the 2025 CAF Women's Champions League begins in Côte d'Ivoire later this month as eight of West Africa's leading clubs battle for the coveted WAFU B qualifying spot.The competition, running from 23 August to 5 September, will be staged at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium and is set to deliver fierce rivalries and high-quality football.Big names in contentionNigeria's Bayelsa Queens, champions of the inaugural Women's Champions League in 2021, headline Group B alongside Ghana's Police Ladies, Togo's ASKO, and Benin's Sam Nelly.Host side ASEC Mimosas lead Group A where they will face AS Garde Nationale du Niger and Burkina Faso's USFA.The top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals on 2 September, with the final scheduled for 5 September to decide who secures the region's ticket to the continental finals.

Full match scheduleMatchday 1

  • 23/08/2025 - 15h00: ASEC Mimosas (CIV) vs AS Garde Nationale (NIG)
  • 24/08/2025 - 15h00: Bayelsa Queens FC (NGA) vs Police Ladies (GHA)
  • 24/08/2025 - 18h00: ASKO (TOG) vs Sam Nelly (BEN)

Matchday 2

  • 26/08/2025 - 15h00: AS Garde Nationale (NIG) vs USFA (BFA)
  • 27/08/2025 - 15h00: ASKO (TOG) vs Bayelsa Queens FC (NGA)
  • 27/08/2025 - 18h00: Police Ladies (GHA) vs Sam Nelly (BEN)

Matchday 3

  • 29/08/2025 - 15h00: USFA (BFA) vs ASEC Mimosas (CIV)
  • 30/08/2025 - 15h00: Police Ladies (GHA) vs ASKO (TOG)
  • 30/08/2025 - 18h00: Sam Nelly (BEN) vs Bayelsa Queens FC (NGA)

Semi-finals (02/09/2025)

  • 15h00: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group B
  • 19h00: 1st Group B vs 2nd Group A

Third Place Match (05/09/2025)

  • 15h00: Loser Semi-final 1 vs Loser Semi-final 2

Final (05/09/2025)

  • 19h00: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2

