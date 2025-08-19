Kenya: CAF to Host TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 Technical Insights Discussions in Nairobi On Wednesday

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) will host two TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Technical Insights Discussions with selected members of the tournament's Technical Study Group (TSG) in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

The two separate sessions will be hosted and broadcast live by leading Kenyan broadcasters - NTV and KBC - and will explore key technical insights from the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF CHAN, PAMOJA 2024, being staged across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

During the discussions, members of the CAF TSG will share detailed analysis on the tournament so far, including tactical trends, player performance patterns, and emerging coaching strategies.

The NTV live session will take place at 11:00 local time at the NTV Headquarters Studios in Nairobi, while the KBC live session will follow at 16:00 from the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Following the KBC live discussion at Kasarani, a Mixed Zone event will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, starting at 17:00 for the media attending the tournament.

CAF invites accredited media representatives to attend to engage directly with the TSG members present to gain deeper insights into the technical aspects of the tournament from some of Africa's leading football minds.

The TSG members who will be in attendance are:

MARK FISH (SOUTH AFRICA)

A CAF AFCON 1996 winner with South Africa and former defender for Orlando Pirates, Lazio and Bolton Wanderers, Mark Fish brings a wealth of international experience. He is known for his expertise in player psychology, leadership, and youth development, guiding the next generation with skill and character.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ABRAHAM MEBRATU (ETHIOPIA)

Abraham Mebratu is a highly respected CAF Elite Instructor and long-standing member of the Technical Study Group. He is the former Technical Director of the Ethiopian Football Federation and a former head coach of both the Ethiopian and Yemen national teams, as well as Technical Director of the Yemen Football Federation. His deep technical knowledge, leadership, and strategic insight have contributed to numerous CAF competitions, playing a vital role in advancing African football.

OSCAR RABSON MIRAMBO (TANZANIA)

Oscar Rabson Mirambo is the Technical Director of the Tanzania Football Federation, a UEFA Pro License holder, CAF Elite Instructor, and FIFA Coach Educator. He has been a driving force in Tanzanian football, leading initiatives such as establishing new age-group teams, standardising coaching nationwide, improving infrastructure, and ensuring consistent, high-quality youth development.

MICHAEL AMENGA (KENYA)

Michael Amenga Okoth is a seasoned Kenyan football administrator and coach, and former Technical Director of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). He has been instrumental in shaping Kenya's football structure, from grassroots development and coach education to continental technical policy, influencing talent growth and raising football standards across Africa.