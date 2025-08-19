Algeria Squeeze Through to CHAN 2024 Quarters After Niger Stalemate

Algeria booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 after a tense 0-0 draw with Niger in Nairobi -- a result that proved just enough to see them through alongside Uganda from Group C on Monday night.

The holders of the 2022 runners-up place came into the final group fixture knowing a single point would be sufficient, and despite struggling to break down an organised Nigerien defence, Madjid Bougherra's men did just enough to extend their tournament.

Meanwhile, Uganda's thrilling 3-3 draw with South Africa in the other Group C match ensured they finished top of the pool on seven points, with Algeria second on six.

South Africa also ended with six points but were edged out on goal difference.

Algeria Get the Job Done

Though goalless, the contest at Nyayo National Stadium was anything but dull. Algeria dominated early possession and carved out chances, with Soufiane Bayazid and Mehdi Merghem both testing goalkeeper Mahamadou Tanja.

Niger, already eliminated before kick-off, showed spirit of their own. Ibrahim Djingarey fired over from a free kick and later saw his evening end prematurely when he was shown a second yellow card in the 77th minute.

Despite the numerical advantage, Algeria struggled for fluency.

Their clearest opportunities fell in the first half when Bayazid's effort forced Tanja into a strong save, while Merghem headed wide from close range.

In the closing stages, it was Niger who threatened to spoil Algeria's evening. Abdoul-Latif Goumey twice came close, including a last-gasp shot that whistled over the crossbar in stoppage time, but the stalemate held.

Group C Drama

While Algeria sweated in Nairobi, the drama unfolded simultaneously in Kampala where Uganda and South Africa produced one of the games of the tournament, a pulsating 3-3 draw.

The result meant Uganda, with seven points, topped the group, while Algeria's superior goal difference over South Africa secured the second qualification spot.

Guinea finished fourth with four points, and Niger, goalless in the group stage, propped up the standings with two.

Niger Exit Without Scoring

For Niger, the tournament ended in disappointment. Already out before their final match, they again failed to find the back of the net, meaning they exit the 2024 edition without a single goal.

Yet there was pride in their performance. Goalkeeper Tanja was outstanding once more, while Goumey and Djingarey carried a constant threat on the counter. Coach Harouna Doula's side ultimately lacked cutting edge but bowed out fighting.

Quarter-Finals Await

As the dust settles, Uganda and Algeria march into the quarter-finals.

Uganda do so as group winners after their swashbuckling draw with South Africa, while Algeria, though less convincing, will feel encouraged by their defensive solidity and tournament know-how.

South Africa's spirited effort fell agonisingly short, while Guinea's single victory was not enough to mount a challenge. For Niger, it is back to the drawing board, as they search for answers after another group-stage exit.

The knockout stage now beckons, where Algeria will need to rediscover their attacking edge if they are to repeat or better their run to the final in 2022.