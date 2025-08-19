Algeria's Nerve, Bougherra's Calm - How the Desert Foxes Survived a Group of Fire

In the end, Algeria's qualification for the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 was less about flair and more about nerve.

After 90 tense minutes in Nairobi against Niger, a goalless draw was all that separated relief from despair. For coach Madjid Bougherra, however, there was no panic - just calm conviction and a focus on what comes next.

Travel as a Positive, Not a Burden

While some managers might grumble about logistics, Bougherra embraced the novelty of CHAN's historic first edition co-hosted by three nations - Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. For him, the movement between cities has been more refreshing than fatiguing.

"Nothing has changed because of the travel. I'm happy that the competition is being held in three countries - at least players have a chance to travel across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania," he said after sealing Algeria's passage.

"It is good to travel because when you stay in one place for a long time then it can be tough for the players and a little bit routine."

His words echo the wider mood of CHAN 2024: a festival spread across East Africa, where journeys have become part of the adventure.

A Slippery Night in Nairobi

At the Nyayo National Stadium, rain made the surface heavy and conditions tricky. But Bougherra brushed aside excuses.

"The conditions were okay for us. The pitch was nice, maybe just a little heavy because of the rain but it was okay. It was a bit colder than Kampala. But in terms of the performance nothing changed."

Algeria had enough chances to win, Soufiane Bayazid and Mehdi Merghem both testing Niger's goalkeeper Mahamadou Tanja.

But in the end, it was Algeria's defensive discipline that mattered most. Even as Niger, already eliminated, threatened a late upset, the North Africans held firm to collect the point they needed.

Surviving a Tight Group

Group C was never going to be straightforward. Uganda, South Africa, Guinea and Niger made up a competitive pool where every slip proved costly.

"Our group was tough and you can see that qualification came in the last game. It shows that the level has become high in the CHAN," Bougherra admitted.

Uganda topped the standings with a dramatic 3-3 draw against South Africa in Kampala, leaving Algeria level on six points with the Bafana Bafana but ahead on goal difference.

Guinea, despite flashes of promise, finished short, while Niger exited without a goal.

For Algeria, survival was the story.

Objectives Reset

Bougherra was clear that Algeria had already ticked off their first box. "We already achieved our first objective which was to reach the quarter-final and now our new objective is the next game. In this competition we have to go game by game."

There is no hiding from the challenge ahead. "Now we have three finals coming and we have to win a game at a time. Definitely the quarter-final will be harder but we must maintain our focus."

It is the pragmatic approach of a man who knows tournament football. In 2022, Algeria reached the final, and with defensive resilience already proven, the question now is whether they can rediscover their cutting edge in front of goal.

A Test of Championship Mettle

As the knockout rounds beckon, Algeria's aura remains intact: difficult to beat, tactically disciplined, and buoyed by their recent pedigree.

But Bougherra has kept his men grounded. For him, CHAN 2024 is not about past achievements but the next "final" - the quarter-final in Zanzibar.

The competition has already made history with its tri-nation hosting. Now Algeria, hardened by a gruelling group stage, must write their own history in the knockout rounds.