South Africa: MPs Discuss Witness Safety and Evidence Handling in SAPS Corruption Inquiry

Parliament's ad hoc committee, set to deal with accusations forming the core of South Africa's developing law enforcement crisis, is inching ahead. MPs have tried to iron out its terms of reference, including how witnesses and confidential material will be dealt with.

The safety of witnesses and the handling of confidential information.

These are some of the key issues that were discussed in Parliament on Monday, 18 August 2025, during a meeting of its ad hoc committee focused on recent high-level accusations of corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The committee was trying to finalise its terms of reference.

Monday's meeting stretched on for more than seven hours and involved a microscopic focus on various submissions from different political parties - and the use of specific words.

Even the use and meaning of "investigate" was analysed, with MPs pointing out that there was a difference between how police view it, and what it meant for the ad hoc committee.

At times, various emotions were expressed during the laborious proceedings, with MPs sometimes agreeing, disagreeing, and also expressing anger and frustration.

The meeting, which started around 11am, was still in progress towards 7pm.

Mkhwanazi in focus

Among the various...