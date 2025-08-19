South Africa: MPs Discuss Witness Safety and Evidence Handling in SAPS Corruption Inquiry

18 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

Parliament's ad hoc committee, set to deal with accusations forming the core of South Africa's developing law enforcement crisis, is inching ahead. MPs have tried to iron out its terms of reference, including how witnesses and confidential material will be dealt with.

The safety of witnesses and the handling of confidential information.

These are some of the key issues that were discussed in Parliament on Monday, 18 August 2025, during a meeting of its ad hoc committee focused on recent high-level accusations of corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The committee was trying to finalise its terms of reference.

Monday's meeting stretched on for more than seven hours and involved a microscopic focus on various submissions from different political parties - and the use of specific words.

Even the use and meaning of "investigate" was analysed, with MPs pointing out that there was a difference between how police view it, and what it meant for the ad hoc committee.

At times, various emotions were expressed during the laborious proceedings, with MPs sometimes agreeing, disagreeing, and also expressing anger and frustration.

The meeting, which started around 11am, was still in progress towards 7pm.

Mkhwanazi in focus

Among the various...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.