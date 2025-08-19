South Africa: Injured Kolisi and Psdt Force Bok Loose Forward Reshuffle After Honest Squad Meeting

The Springbok squad are in agreement about how to turn their fortunes around after an honest meeting on Sunday.

The Springboks could face a loose forward shortage if any more players go down after Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit were ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Cape Town.

Following an uncharacteristic implosion that saw the Boks slump to a 38-22 loss after leading 22-0, these injury setbacks have compounded their problems.

Kolisi, who performed well at No 8 last week and whose leadership was missed after halftime when the Boks fell apart, is out for at least four weeks with a knee injury.

That means he will probably miss the two Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand next month -- a further blow for the Boks.

Du toit has a concussion and is out of the frame this weekend, but will be ready for the All Blacks.

Considering the Boks are already without the suspended Jasper Wiese and the injured Elrigh Louw, who cemented his place in the squad last year, the stocks are thinning rapidly.

Cameron Hanekom, who made his Test debut against Wales in the final outing of 2024, was...