South Africa: Hooks, Lines and Sinkers ... the Painful Consequences of Abandoned Fishing Gear

'When birds become entangled, the fishing line often becomes tight, stopping the flow of blood, resulting in swelling and eventually foot or toe loss. This also means that the entangled birds can no longer roost on tree branches at night as they no longer have the capability to clasp onto the branch when the wind blows.'

One too many encounters with injured and crippled birds has prompted South African photographer and birding expert Hugh Chittenden to issue an appeal to shore and inland anglers to go the extra mile to retrieve and safely dispose of their tangled or lost fishing lines.

Chittenden, who has been photographing birds for more than 40 years and also written four Roberts Bird Guides, has seen at least five woolly-necked storks and several other species with severe injuries or lost limbs recently due to nylon fishing line tangles.

While he recognises that fishers cannot always retrieve hooks and lines snagged in rocks or vegetation, he still sees lengths of fishing line lying on the beach during his regular walks on the KwaZulu-Natal coast or when visiting inland dams and lakes.

"Not all fishermen behave irresponsibly, of course. I have friends who are keen fishermen and...