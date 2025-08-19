South Africa: Hooks, Lines and Sinkers ... the Painful Consequences of Abandoned Fishing Gear

18 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Carnie

'When birds become entangled, the fishing line often becomes tight, stopping the flow of blood, resulting in swelling and eventually foot or toe loss. This also means that the entangled birds can no longer roost on tree branches at night as they no longer have the capability to clasp onto the branch when the wind blows.'

One too many encounters with injured and crippled birds has prompted South African photographer and birding expert Hugh Chittenden to issue an appeal to shore and inland anglers to go the extra mile to retrieve and safely dispose of their tangled or lost fishing lines.

Chittenden, who has been photographing birds for more than 40 years and also written four Roberts Bird Guides, has seen at least five woolly-necked storks and several other species with severe injuries or lost limbs recently due to nylon fishing line tangles.

While he recognises that fishers cannot always retrieve hooks and lines snagged in rocks or vegetation, he still sees lengths of fishing line lying on the beach during his regular walks on the KwaZulu-Natal coast or when visiting inland dams and lakes.

"Not all fishermen behave irresponsibly, of course. I have friends who are keen fishermen and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.