South Africa: Joshlin Smith's Family Still Searches for Answers After Kidnappers' Appeal Bids Denied

18 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

Missing girl Joshlin Smith's family and Saldanha Bay community members welcomed the dismissal of her convicted kidnappers' applications for leave to appeal, but they can't find peace until they know her fate.

Each morning before the Joshlin Smith trial, Katriena Lamberts, a Saldanha Bay grandmother, stood with a small group outside the local Multipurpose Centre, where the case was taking place, to pray for justice. They prayed that Joshlin would be found and that her kidnappers would be convicted.

Last week, the group gathered again: "A day before the leave to appeal hearing was under way, the group gathered at the same Multipurpose Centre to pray for the hearing and a positive outcome."

Members of Joshlin's family and others in Saldanha Bay welcomed the Western Cape High Court's decision last week to deny Joshlin's convicted kidnappers and human traffickers, including her mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, her mother's boyfriend, Jacquen "Boeta" Appollis, and their friend, Steveno van Rhyn, leave to appeal against their convictions and life sentences.

Joshlin's February 2024 disappearance, however, haunts the family and community, who still hold out hope that the full story of what happened to the then-six-year-old will be revealed.

"Why are they silent? Why don't...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.