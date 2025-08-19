Malawi: The Vx Land Cruiser Factor - Why Africa Is Still Poor

18 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tendai Biti and Greg Mills

Malawi works well for the elite with access to forex and inside the system; for the other 80% comprising the rural poor, squeezed between rapidly rising demography and diminishing farm plots, it's a vicious cycle of births, debt, hunger, ill-health and death.

The fuel queues across Malawi's cities tell their own story of an economy and society in distress.

The reason for the petrol shortage is not rocket science. It is also entirely predictable.

The black-market rate of the Kwacha to the dollar is nearly three times that of the official figure. Thus, fuel at the pump is sold at the official rate, making it less than half the regional norm.

This subsidy, along with other price distortions, is calculated to be costing the Malawian treasury some $7-million per day, this money being funded by off-the-books special government-to-government relationships with the likes of Oman, Kuwait, and China, along with loans and treasury bills.

The cost of the latter is yet to be felt, though with bills issued at a 30% yield, it's likely to be painful to the point of default. The so-called country-to-country deals are mooted to involve the mortgaging of mineral assets.

As the country runs dry of money and scurries about for cash, so does petrol, even if it comes from dodgy discounted sources.

Malawi remains, as a result of years of poor governance and policy, firmly stuck in the bottom five poorest countries worldwide, its per capita income...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.