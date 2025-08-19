South Africa: Union Leader Says He Would Take Jail Over Forced End to Air Canada Strike

18 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Reuters

A leader of the union on strike against Air Canada AC.TO said on Monday he would risk jail time rather than allow cabin crews to be forced back to work by a federal labor board, raising the stakes in a battle that has disrupted flights for hundreds of thousands of travelers during tourist season.

  • Flight attendants ask Air Canada to return to bargaining table
  • Government ordered binding arbitration to break contract impasse
  • Union seeks pay for ground duties, similar to some US airlines

By Allison Lampert, Promit Mukherjee and Rajesh Kumar Singh

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said the strike would continue until the carrier negotiates on wages and unpaid work, even after the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) declared the strike unlawful.

"If it means folks like me going to jail, then so be it. If it means our union being fined, then so be it. We're looking for a solution here," said Mark Hancock, CUPE national president, at a press conference after a deadline by the board to return to work expired with no union action to end the strike.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pleaded for a resolution. A domestic tourism boom has helped blunt the economic damage from tariffs imposed by Canada's biggest trade partner, the United States, and Air Canada is the country's biggest carrier.

"We are in a situation where literally hundreds of thousands of Canadians and visitors to our country are being disrupted by this action," Carney told reporters in Ottawa. "I urge both parties to resolve...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.