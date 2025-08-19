Namibia: FNB Renews Support for One Economy Foundation

In celebration of the One Economy Foundation's 10th Anniversary, FNB Namibia, through its corporate social responsibility vehicle, the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, made a commitment of N$400 000 towards empowering unemployed young Namibians by equipping them with practical skills training, mentorship and access to vital networks.

The renewed support was announced by Revonia Job, FirstRand Namibia Foundation's Group Corporate Social Investment Manager, during the One Economy Foundation's 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner held in Windhoek. The annual event brought together dignitaries, partners, and supporters for an evening of reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to addressing some of Namibia's most pressing social challenges.

FNB Namibia's partnership with the One Economy Foundation spans several years and reflects a shared vision for a more equitable and empowered Namibia. Central to this partnership is FNB's support of the Talented Individuals Programme (TIP), a flagship initiative that identifies high-potential youth and offers holistic support, including access to quality education, financial security, mentorship, and community.

Describing the foundation's work as transformative, Job highlighted the long-standing alignment between FNB Namibia and the Foundation's values: "As we reflect on this remarkable ten-year journey, we must acknowledge that at the heart of One Economy's impact is the conviction that change must include all voices. This is the kind of change that resonates deeply with our own mission at the FirstRand Foundation--a mission rooted in meaningful, enduring support that builds resilience and dignity."

Job further commended the foundation's resilience and adaptability, as well as its ability to evolve amid shifting social and economic landscapes.

In her keynote address, Monica Geingos, executive chairperson of the One Economy Foundation, shared her reflections leading up to this milestone anniversary, noting that it would not have been possible without its partners: "In 10 years, we've raised 100 million. Most of it went to infrastructure because we had to build something visible, tangible. That's how we earned trust. That's how we created a blueprint for impact."

Looking ahead, Geingos underscored that while the past decade laid the groundwork, from the #BeFree Campus to the foundation's extensive programmes, the real work lies ahead: "The One Economy Foundation's mission extends far beyond any individual person. It will continue to do exceptional work with exceptional partners, long after this anniversary."

Concluding the evening, Job expressed gratitude on behalf of FNB Namibia and the FirstRand Namibia Foundation: "Thank you for your unwavering commitment to meaningful change, and for being champions of a future where every Namibian enjoys the dignity, opportunity, and support to thrive."

The One Economy Foundation has, over the past decade, established itself as a pioneering force in the fight against gender-based violence, while also driving initiatives in youth development, education, and community empowerment. Through strategic partnerships, it continues to bridge gaps in the Namibian economy, creating pathways for a more inclusive society.