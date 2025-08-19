Southern Africa: Namibia Amplifies Role in Regional ICT Agenda

The 10th Sub-Saharan Spectrum Conference, hosted by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) in partnership with the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), took place from 11 to 12 August 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya with compelling discussions on how innovative spectrum policies can foster digital inclusion across Africa. The conference, attended by industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders from across the continent, underscored the critical role of spectrum management in bridging the continent's digital divide.

The event featured panel discussions from distinguished panelists, including Emilia Nghikembua, Chief Executive Officer at the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), who shared valuable insights into Namibia's strides toward expanding connectivity and deploying innovative spectrum policies. In her remarks, she emphasised that despite progress, significant gaps remain, particularly in rural and low-income communities, where coverage and service quality are often limited.

"While mobile broadband coverage in Namibia has reached approximately 91% of the population, rural areas still lag behind," she noted. "Addressing this gap requires targeted spectrum strategies that enable affordable, reliable, and widespread connectivity. Spectrum is the lifeblood of wireless services, and unlocking its potential through innovative management is essential for Africa's digital future," stated Nghikembua.

Namibia's achievements serve as a model for other nations. With over 91% population coverage for 4G services, Namibia has demonstrated that strategic use of spectrum, proactive licensing policies, and regional collaboration can significantly enhance connectivity even in resource-constrained environments. Namibia's adoption of low-frequency bands such as the 600 MHz to 900 MHz range, known for their superior propagation characteristics, exemplifies how spectrum can be optimised for rural coverage.

Innovative approaches like the introduction of formula-based spectrum fees and local spectrum access (LSA) models have made spectrum more affordable and flexible, fostering regional and localised licensing. Namibia is also exploring dynamic spectrum sharing techniques, especially with the advent of 5G, to further increase efficiency and reduce deployment costs.

The conference also highlighted the importance of hybrid solutions involving satellite technology and Device-to-Device (D2D) communication. These emerging technologies are poised to be game-changers, especially in remote and disaster-prone areas, ensuring resilient and comprehensive connectivity.

CRAN also conducted a benchmarking visit with CAK on the sidelines of the conference, focusing on Electronic signatures, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and cybersecurity.

The exchange offered valuable insights into Kenya's incident response mechanisms and inter-agency collaboration, reinforcing the importance of regional cooperation in building secure digital ecosystems.

Lastly, a courtesy call to the Secretary General of ATU, Mr. John Omo, concluded CRAN's engagements, with discussions centred on the ATU's ongoing initiatives and Namibia's continued support for regional ICT development.