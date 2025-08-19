Southern Africa: Namibia Ratifies Convention On Workers With Family Responsibilities

Namibia has made significant strides by ratifying the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention No. 156, which deals with workers with family responsibilities.

The depositing of the instruments for ratifications was done by Namibia's Permanent Representative to Switzerland and the United Nations office in Geneva Ambassador Julia Imene-Chanduru, with the ILO Director General Gilbert Houngbo in Geneva last Thursday.

Convention 156, adopted in 1982, applies to men and women workers with responsibilities in relation to their dependent children and their immediate families, where such responsibilities restrict their possibilities of preparing for, entering, participating in or advancing in economic activity.

The objective of the convention is to enable work and family life by promoting measures that accommodate family needs in employment policies, enhancing the protection and support for workers balancing professional and family responsibilities.

Imene-Chanduru said the ratification of Convention 156 highlights Namibia's strong dedication to building an inclusive society.

This ensures that both men and women are given equal opportunities to participate in the labour market, especially those who care for their families.

In a statement released on Friday, the executive director of the justice and labour relations ministry Audrin Mathe noted that the depositing of the instruments marks a significant step for Namibia in reinforcing the protection of workers with family responsibilities within the country by aligning with international labour standards.

"The ratification speaks volumes in affirming Namibia's commitment to advancing social justice, promoting gender equality and enabling family-friendly workplace policies. The ratification of the convention further signals the country's intention to be bound by its provisions and take necessary legislative or administrative actions to ensure effective implementation as it becomes a domestic law in terms of the Namibian Constitution and hence enforceable on its own," he stated.

Imene-Chanduru stressed that Namibia will not start from scratch when implementing the convention because some of its principles are already embedded in the Namibian Constitution and the Labour Act no. 1 1 of 2007.