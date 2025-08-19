Namibia: Kazombiaze - Rugby Needs to Be Decentralised

Zebaldt Ngaruka

GOBABIS - Former Namibia's national rugby player Uakazuvaka Wacca Kazombiaze said it is high time for the rugby sport to be decentralised to all corners of the country.

Kazombiaze (46) said this in a recent interview with New Era Sport, where he suggested the Namibia Rugby Union reach out to all regions to develop the sport at the grassroots level.

"This will be to the benefit of rugby in general because infrastructure will be built and skills will be transferred to the bottom level in all spheres of our society," he said.

The former lock forward player added that infrastructure development and creating an enabling environment to play rugby, rural development and talent scouting are vital.

"These developments have to go as far as Zambezi, Opuwo, Oshakati and Tsumkwe. Given the athletic build of the Namibians in these regional areas, they are good for various positions," Kazombiaze echoed.

The retired rugby player acknowledged the transformation policy and selection criteria of the national team on merit as a significant milestone that Namibia's rugby has achieved since independence.

"The qualification for the World Cup and playing in the tournament at a competitive level is also commendable," he said.

Kazombiaze, who featured in two consecutive World Cup competitions, encouraged young, upcoming rugby players to be patriotic, committed and dedicated to rugby all the time.

"To be a professional, it starts with oneself, then waiting for rugby to classify you as a professional. These upcoming players must stop seeing rugby as profit-making or making them rich, but focus on commitment to achieve all in rugby," he advised.

The rugby legend further shed light on his journey in Namibia's rugby, in which he played under duress.

Before rugby, the Omambumba-born was a renowned sprinter in 200 metres (m) and 400m. He represented Namibia at the international level.

"I started my career at 17 and won several accolades in athletics as a sprinter. In 1998, I won a bronze medal for Namibia under 19 in 4x4 relay in Lesotho," he recalled.

To become a rugby player, Kazombiaze was influenced by Piet Coetzee and a certain Labou of Labou Velle, who brought him to Windhoek from Okakarara to play premier rugby for TransNamib.

His achievements in rugby include playing for the Namibia national U/21, President 15 and two World Cup editions in 2007 in France and 2011 in New Zealand.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was also selected for the South African student team in 2004. I played professional rugby in England for Pertemp Bees and in Spain for LaVilla," he added.

Asked about what challenges he faced during his rugby career, the outspoken Kazombiaze said challenges were many, ranging from rejection and not being selected on merit, but based on his race.

"Black players were selected on affirmative action despite the talent. I can also remember the difficulties of accessing funds to go to the stadium for training, taxi fare and funds for specific meal recommendations," said the man from Okakarara.

After his retirement, Kazombiaze, who is a degree holder in Sports Science, has coached the University of Namibia team and Western Suburbs.

He also did consultations at various clubs for forwards and specific line-outs and scrums.

He currently works at the City of Windhoek as a manager of parks, sports, recreation and cemeteries.

He is also a part-time farmer for both small and large stock at Ombinda village in the vicinity of Okakarara in the Otjondjupa region.

He said farming is a very important and critical part of the food supply chain.

"I farm with passion. I try to contribute to the meat supply and play my role as a role model in this oldest industry. Farming is also a cultural heritage," he said.

The rugby legend is happily married with three children.