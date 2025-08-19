Namibia: Record Turnout Marks Oranjemund Corporate Golf Day

The Oranjemund Golf Club was a hive of activity this past Saturday.

It hosted its third consecutive corporate golf day, an event that has fast become a highlight on the town's social and sporting calendar.

A record-breaking 92 golfers, grouped into 22 teams, including two all-women squads, took to the greens in the American scramble format.

Competitors hailed not only from Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah but also from Windhoek, Swakopmund and even South Africa, adding a diverse and competitive edge to the day.

What truly sets this event apart is the integration of business and sport.

Every hole on the course was sponsored by a local or national company, transforming the game into a vibrant showcase of creativity.

From inventive mini games to generous giveaways, each stall brought a burst of energy, turning the fairways into more than just a competition, as it became a celebration of community spirit.

After a long day on the course, festivities culminated in a lively prize-giving ceremony.

The Under Pars team emerged victorious with 57 points on a count-out over Afgri John Deere, while West Coast Hardware, Solar & Automation impressed with their creativity to earn the coveted stall of the year award.

Some of the companies that lent their support included Hardrock Earthworks, Rosh Pinah Zinc, Afgri John Deere, Namibian Lubrication Systems, Equip Parts Namibia, Lewcor Group, Komatsu, Lycopodium, B&E International, Supa Quick, Namibia Hose, The Helicopter Group, Novel Ford Windhoek, Barloworld Equipment and the Oranjemund Golf Club's own Bogeys Bar.

Event planner Linda de Wit said the event has grown into something special:

"The Corporate Golf Day is all about bringing businesses and the community together in a fun, competitive way. It's incredible to see how each company transforms their sponsored hole into something unique. The support we've had this year has been outstanding. This event has truly become one of Oranjemund's highlights," she remarked.

With its growing reputation, the corporate golf day has once again proven that Oranjemund is not only a mining town, but also a community that knows how to blend business, sport and celebration into one incredible experience.