Namibia veteran midfield and former Brave Warriors captain Dynamo Fredericks was on target on Saturday as he helped steer his Botswana club, Jwaneng Galaxy to a convincing 3-0 win over Marupele Wanderers during the Botswana Premier League at Galaxy Stadium.

The win saw the defending champions shot to the top of the premier league with three points, level with Township Rollers, Sua Flamingos, and Nico United, but above them on goal difference thanks to a clean sheet. Goals from Fredricks, Neo Mokhachane and Thabang Sesinyi were enough to earn the defending champions a well-deserved victory in the new season.

Meanwhile, In South Africa, Brave Warriors duo, Deon Hotto and Peter Shalulile faced off against each other in a thrilling first leg of the MTN8 Cup semi-finals between their respective clubs, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi outfit and current reigning Betway premiership champion, Mamelodi Sundowns. The tie, played at a sold-out Orlando Stadium in Soweto, ended in a 1-all draw. Both players played crucial roles for their clubs, with Hotto creating several chances for his side while Warriors skipper came off the bench to play key roles ahead of the second leg which is slated for next weekend at Lucas Moripe stadium in Tshwana, Gauteng.

Elsewhere in Europe, former African Stars striker Uetuuru Kambato also got on the scoresheet for his Kosovo side Liria Prizren FC, helping them secure a 3-1 win over 1978 Lirindja FC in that country's topflight league. In the neighbouring country, Zimbabwe, midfielder Moses Shidolo featured for Scotland FC in their 2-1 win over Kariba FC in the Castle Premiership on Friday. The win kept Scotland firmly in the title race as they remain second with 49 points, just one behind league leaders Simba Bhora.

local football analyst Shaun Asprilla Garises praised Namibia's foreign-based players for their strong performances over the weekend, noting their form could be vital for the Brave Warriors' World Cup qualifiers next month in Francistown, Botswana. "The fact that our foreign contingent did well over the weekend bodes well for the warriors; we have high hopes for the upcoming international matches in September. This is the result of a good pee season and 90% of our national team is reliant on foreign based players and the other good thing is the local lads have been kept fit by coach Benjamin," he said.