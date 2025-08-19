Namibia: Cabinet Briefs - Cabinet Decisions Issued At the 17th Cabinet Meeting Held On Tuesday, Chaired By President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Report on the third Commonwealth Trade Ministers' Meeting and Commonwealth Business Summit held in Windhoek from 16-20 June 2025.

Cabinet took note of this meeting report and its key discussions and strategic priorities, including strengthening Commonwealth trade amid global uncertainty, advancing paperless trade and legal reform, including gender equity and empowering MSMEs by bridging divides and unlocking investment and driving regional integration.

Report on the Second Africa and Brazil Dialogue on Food Security, Fight Against Hunger and Rural Development held from 19-23 May in Brazil.

Cabinet took note of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform's attendance, observation and recommendations from this Second Africa and Brazil Dialogue on Food Security, Against Hunger and Rural Development, which includes highlighting the transformation of food systems to be people-centred and anchored in human rights to adequate food and the importance of family farming. Second, to advise on food systems to ensure food security for generations by balancing economic activity, economic viability and environmental protection.

Report on the 44th session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) conference held from 26 June to 4 July 2025 in Rome, Italy.

Cabinet took note of the outcomes of the FAO 44th session, which include strengthening national data systems, enhancing partnerships, especially the South-to-South triangular cooperation and promoting youth and women's empowerment in the agri-food system.

Cabinet further directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform to implement the relevant aspects of the conference outcomes as part of its annual plan.

Report of the 113th International Labour Conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2-13 June 2025.

Cabinet took note of the report and recommendations from this conference and directed the Minister of Justice and Labour Relations, in consultation with the Minister of International Relations and Trade, to constitute a tripartite delegation to the Second World Summit for Social Development in 2025. Cabinet further directed the Minister of Justice and Labour Relations to initiate consultations leading to the submission to a competent authority for Convention C-192 as well as R-209.

In addition, Cabinet directed the ministries of Finance; Industries, Mines and Energy; International Relations and Trade; Information and Communication Technology; Justice and Labour Relations and the National Planning Commission to assess Namibia's capacity in data collection for evidence-based policies in the transition from the informal to the formal economy to increase investments.