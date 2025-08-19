Namibia: Beauties Depart for Cosafa Championship

FNB Women Super League champions, Beauties, yesterday left the country for South Africa, where they are set to compete in the upcoming 2025 CAF Women's Champions League Cosafa Qualifiers from 22 to 31 August in Johannesburg.

Beauties will make their debut at the tournament after winning the local women's championship. They are drawn against two-time Cosafa champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, Ntopwa FC of Malawi and Zambia's Zesco Ndola Girls. The team left yesterday via road and will be hoping to have various friendlies and training camps ahead of the tournament's kick-off on Friday.

Speaking to this publication ahead of departure, owner of Beauties FC, Salome Iiyambo, said they know what is required of them at the tournament. "We know it's a tough group, and we are equally prepared for this encounter. We are still finalising our preparations, and we hope to have friendlies in South Africa ahead of the campaign," she said.

She further said that they have a balanced team consisting of seasoned players and younger ones.

"Cosafa allows us to bring 21 players, and in our squad, we have both youth and experience," she says. "In fact, we have one of the oldest players in the squad, and, in the Namibian league, over 40, who brings invaluable guidance on the field. At the other end, our youngest player is just 15 years old, with two or three others in that age range. "We also have a few with international experience. Overall, it's a team full of life, ready to fight and stand together."

Beauties will bank their chances on senior players such as Melissa Matheus who will make her second appearance at the tournament after previously competing for Ongos Ladies FC.

This club has always been known for agility, resilience, and producing national team players. In the past, eight or nine of the (national team) starting 11 might have been from Beauties. I took over in 2015 after returning from studies in Europe," she added.

Only the winner of the Cosafa tournament will progress through to the continental tournament. There are a record 10 teams competing this year, up from the previous best year of eight, as more sides meet the stringent licensing regulations of CAF to take part.

- Additional reporting from Cosafa.com