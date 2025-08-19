Namibia: Sikondo Praised for Agri Innovation

- Kavango West governor Verna Sinimbo commended the Sikondo Green Scheme for its innovative approach to agriculture and commitment to productivity.

She made these remarks at a familiarisation visit on Wednesday.

Farm manager Maxwell Nghidinwa provided a comprehensive briefing on the scheme's strategic shift toward high-value crop production, particularly potatoes, which have recently delivered a bumper harvest ready for market.

"The scheme is leveraging its strategic position both physically and economically to grow its market presence and diversify its agricultural portfolio," Nghidinwa said during the briefing.

He elaborated on diversification plans underway, such as preparing to expand into fruit tree production, focusing on oranges and avocados to serve both domestic and export markets.

"Plans are also in motion to establish a cattle feedlot, which will complement existing agricultural operations and create additional economic opportunities for the region," he said.

During her guided tour, Sinimbo observed the variety of produce currently cultivated at the scheme, including on-site packaged potatoes, wheat, cabbage and onions.

The scheme also sells fresh produce directly to residents at discounted prices, ensuring community affordability while maintaining a steady local market.

Nghidinwa outlined several challenges facing the operation, including high electricity costs that could potentially be significantly reduced through solar plant construction.

The scheme also requires updated irrigation systems and additional equipment to ensure full land utilisation, as well as soil rehabilitation to maintain long-term productivity.

Governor Sinimbo praised the management and workers for their dedication to agricultural development, emphasising the project's importance in advancing food security, stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities in the region.

"Such projects are vital contributors to our region's development," the governor stated.

She pledged her support in advocating for the necessary infrastructure and resources to help the Sikondo Green Scheme reach its full potential as a key player in Namibia's agricultural sector. -Nampa