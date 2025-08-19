Namibia: Hawala to Be Accorded State Funeral

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has conferred national hero status on the late retired military commander, Lieutenant General Solomon 'Jesus' Hawala, honouring his lifelong contribution to Namibia's liberation struggle and post-independence nation building.

Hawala, who was born on 17 August 1935 and passed away on 11 August 2025 at the age of 89, will be laid to rest at a State funeral in Ongwediva, Oshana region, on 6 September.

In her tribute, Nandi-Ndaitwah described Hawala as a symbol of courage, patriotism and sacrifice.

"His steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to the cause of Namibia's liberation will forever remain part of our nation's history," she said.

The head of State extended condolences to the Hawala family, comrades, and friends on behalf of the government and the Namibian people, expressing wishes of strength and comfort during their time of bereavement.

On Thursday, Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Frans Kapofi, together with Special Advisor on Presidential Affairs Christine llHoebes and Oshana governor Hofni Iipinge, visited the Hawala homestead to personally extend the nation's sympathies.

Kapofi, who fought alongside Hawala in the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN), remembered him as a fearless commander and a mentor to many soldiers.

"He was our commander. We were together in many jungles during the liberation struggle in Zambia, Angola, and inside the country. We came here to convey the condolences of the President and the entire nation to the bereaved family," he said.

Former PLAN combatants have also dispatched delegations to honour Hawala's legacy, describing him as a disciplined soldier and a leader who shaped the foundation of the Namibian Defence Force after independence.

Hawala was a decorated soldier and key figure in Namibia's liberation struggle, rising from Plan deputy commander to become one of the architects of the country's post-independence military. In 2000, he was appointed as chief of the NDF, a position he held until his retirement in 2006.

Known for his firm command style and military discipline, he played a crucial role in integrating former liberation fighters and ex-Southwest African Territorial Force members into a unified national defence structure after independence in 1990.

He earned his nom de guerre, 'Jesus', from his leadership and resilience.

Hawala is survived by his wife, retired Colonel Laimi Hawala, and six children