Namibia: Craft Café Bellissima Hosts August Music Nights

Craft Café Bellissima's Who's on Stage series is back this August, promising a month of vibrant live music in one of Windhoek's most intimate venues. The series kicked off the precious weekend with Rodostina, and last weekend, 15 - 16 August, Lize Ehlers and Roberto Menoguzzo took the stage.

Ehlers, a celebrated Namibian singer, songwriter, DJ, designer and activist, is pairing up with Menoguzzo, a rising talent in the disco-nam-tech scene. The two will deliver what Ehlers describes as 'singer-songwriter meet move-your-booty,' blending her jazz-inspired originals and DJ skills with Menoguzzo's beat-driven, thought-provoking tracks.

The venue, located at Hilltop Village next to Grove Mall, was founded by veteran jazz singer Sharon van Rooi and offers a close-knit setting where every lyric and beat feels personal.

For Ehlers, performing in such a space allows for a deeper connection. "When the audience takes the journey with you, they leave feeling like they've shared their own story too," she says. Beyond the music, she hopes her shows inspire confidence and authenticity.

The 'Who's on Stage' series continues after Ehlers' weekend with Euphoria on 22 - 23 August, followed by Christopher The Grand on 29 - 30 August. Each act will bring its own style to the Italian Namibian café, making August a standout month for live music lovers.

With good food, great company and carefully curated performances, Craft Café Bellissima is proving there's plenty of room for music, connection and creativity in Windhoekís cultural calendar.