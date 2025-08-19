Namibia: Fishing Industry Appeals for Bycatch Dialogue

Walvis Bay — The Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations has appealed to the fisheries and marine resources ministry to consult the industry before enforcing Cabinet's decision to reduce the bycatch limit to 2%.

The government earlier this month cut the bycatch limit from 5% to 2%.

It further raised penalty fees from 15% to 50%, a move aimed at curbing illegal landings and protecting marine resources.

The measures, announced by information minister Emma Theofelus, include suspensions or revocations of licences for repeat offenders, quota reductions and forfeiture of excess bycatch to the State.

She added that repeat offenders could see the confiscation of fishing gear or the seizure of vessels.

Chairperson of the association Matti Amukwa on Friday warned that the new measures could affect operations, increase costs and threaten jobs in the sector.

"Every fishing sector finds different bycatch species, some under a quota regime and others with no quotas at all. There cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution," he said.

The clampdown also follows reports of large pilchard landings disguised as bycatch.

Between April and June this year, six midwater trawlers reportedly landed pilchards worth more than N$23 million in single trips.

This sparked renewed tensions between freezer trawler operators and wet-landed pelagic companies.

However, Amukwa said the new measures could affect the industry.

"The 2% limit is not clear. Industry players do not know whether it applies per vessel, per year or to specific species," he added.

He said bycatch is often seasonal and unavoidable, meaning vessels could exceed the limit in some months but not for the entire year.

Amukwa cautioned that employment could be at risk.

"When the government threatens the industry, it is also threatening jobs. Employees are the most important part of the fishing industry. That must be borne in mind," he said.

The industry further raised concern over illegal fishing along Namibia's northern border and the licensing of commercial vessels under the guise of research within the 200-metre isobath.

Amukwa described this as a greater threat to the resource than bycatch. He then questioned the decision to approve a 10 000-metric-tonne pilchard quota.

He said that the government should explain how quotas will be allocated, since the industry was not informed about the lifting of the moratorium, and all pilchard rights have expired.

Amukwa called on the fisheries ministry to engage directly with the industry. He said dialogue remains essential for the protection of marine resources and the stability of the sector. "Whatever decision we take - whether in the public or private sector - the common denominator should be the well-being of Namibia and its people," Amukwa said.

Meanwhile, the Wet Landed Small Pelagic Association welcomed the new regulations, calling it a step toward sustainable fisheries management.

Chairperson of the association Johny Johnson Doeseb said the decision puts Namibia ahead of international best practices. "By setting a lower threshold, the government is showing real commitment to protecting marine resources, creating jobs and ensuring long-term industry sustainability," he said. Doeseb urged full implementation of the measures by all enforcement agencies, including the Fisheries Observers Agency, Namibian Police Marine Division, Namport and the Attorney General's office.

"Strict enforcement protects law-abiding operators from those who exploit loopholes. We support these reforms and will work with the government to ensure Namibia's fisheries remain a model for responsible and sustainable management," Doeseb said.