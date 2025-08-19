Namibia: Hengari, Co-Accused Plead Not Guilty to Bribery Charges

Former minister of fisheries Mac-Albert Hengari on Friday pleaded not guilty to three charges levelled against him, stemming from allegations that he attempted to bribe a complainant to withdraw a rape case registered against him.

Hengari's co-accused (30) also denied the charges, placing a not guilty plea before Magistrate Monica Andjaba last week.

The co-accused is not named, as he is related to the complainant of the alleged rape case.

Hengari (59) and his co-accused are facing three counts, including defeating or obstructing the course of justice, corruptly giving gratification and incitement to commit the offence of compounding by paying someone to unlawfully withdraw a criminal charge.

The charges are in relation to the incident on 26 April 2022 in Windhoek.

Hengari allegedly attempted to defeat the course of justice by offering the 21-year-old complainant N$220 000 to withdraw the rape case she had opened against him.

The matter was postponed to 14 November 2025 for the prosecutor general to decide on the charges to be arraigned against them and the court in which they will stand trial.

The two were released on 7 August 2025 on bail after the magistrate ruled that they had discharged the onus placed on them and proved themselves to be worthy of release.

Since Hengari's bail hearing began, he has asserted that the rape case registered by the complainant with the police stems from a failed extortion attempt and a deliberate setup.

He, at the time, strongly denied having, on any occasion, attempted to pay the complainant N$222 000 to withdraw an alleged rape case against him.

During the proceedings, he said he did not know whether the State, by omission or commission, is confusing the two sums of N$222 000 and N$200.

He said he only gave the complainant N$200 on 26 April 2025 as taxi fare to a certain law firm in Windhoek, where they were to amicably and by the law resolve the matter between them.

The ex-minister had acknowledged that the rape allegations, particularly those involving a minor, were serious.

He said it would not make sense for him to attempt to have the case withdrawn through bribery.

The other accused had, during bail proceedings, expressed that he cannot remain in custody for something that he did not do.

He denied ever telling his sister, the complainant, to accept money from Hengari or having received any money from Hengari himself.

He added that the arrest was a conspiracy against Hengari and that he was merely caught in the crossfire.

Andjaba had granted bail to the tune of N$15 000 each, provided they adhere to the bail conditions.

-mukubeiuze@gmail.com

Photo: Heather Erdmann