Namibia: Psychiatrist Testifies in 'Killer' Teacher Trial

There is a high probability that former teacher Patrick Geingob suffered from an episode of non-pathological incapacity during the attack.

He is accused of murdering his wife Merentha Geingos on 14 April 2019 by stabbing her at least 12 times with a kitchen knife at their house in Okuryangava in front of their children. This was testified to this week by Dr Reinhardt Sieberhagen, who has been treating Geingob for a major depressive disorder since 2019.

Sieberhagen told Windhoek High Court Acting Judge Herman January that Geingob complained that he was subjected to emotional and verbal abuse by his wife and his in-laws during his seven-year marriage. The doctor said the accused had suicidal thoughts, and the abuse left him severely depressed. Sieberhagen diagnosed Geingob with a major depressive disorder and put him on medication.

He admitted him to the psychiatric unit at the Windhoek Central Hospital on a suicide watch and treatment schedule for two weeks.

However, Sieberhagen said he knew that the period was not sufficient to help Geingob and further referred him to the Okonguarri treatment centre, as he needed a longer time to recover.

It, however, seems that Geingob did not go to Okonguarri.

The doctor said he booked Geingob off from work from 12 March to 25 April 2019.

He said the accused could not function properly and could not concentrate or motivate himself.

He was, however, not a danger to either his students or colleagues.

Sieberhagen told the court that from his observations of Geingob, he was a rather timid person without aggressive tendencies, but that the constant provocation by his wife and in-laws drove him beyond reason.

He added that the medication he prescribed, when taken with the intake of alcohol, exacerbated the depressive episode, which could have caused Geingob to black out.

During cross-examination, Seredine Jacobs for the State asked Sieberhagen whether depressed persons who have suicidal thoughts pose a threat to only themselves or other people in general.

Sieberhagen said that, in this instance, the constant provocation of Geingob by his wife was the crux of his depression.

He said the accused told him that his wife and in-laws would take money meant to pay for rates and taxes, which left him with a debt of N$35 000 to the City of Windhoek.

He said that Geingob told him after the incident that he still gets flashbacks of the abuse he suffered at the hands of his wife.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The psychiatrist said this is a clear sign that Geingob suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome caused by the abuse.

However, during a court-sanctioned mental observation, Dr Hileni Ndjaba, a state psychiatrist, declared him fit to stand trial, as he can follow court proceedings and offer a defence. Geingob claims he suffered from non-pathological incapacity during the attack caused by his intake of alcohol while experiencing a depressive mood attack. He said this made him unaccountable for his actions in that moment.

The former teacher pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, one count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of common assault at the start of his trial.

He claimed that he is not guilty of the first two charges because of a diagnosis that he suffered from a major depressive disorder during the incident.

Regarding the assault charges, he said he is not guilty due to the vagueness of the dates of the alleged incidents.

He further indicated that he will not provide a plea explanation and will remain silent.

The State is alleging that Geingob slapped his wife in 2011 with an open hand with the intent to cause her serious bodily harm.

He is also accused of slapping Ragel Boois in the face.

Geingob is represented by Jermaine Muchali on the instructions of Legal Aid.