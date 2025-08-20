South Sudan: New Support From Government of Japan to Help Enhance Climate and Flood Resilience for Vulnerable Communities in South Sudan

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes a US$ 2.5 million contribution from the Government of Japan to help communities in South Sudan adapt to the growing impacts of climate change and recurrent floods.

South Sudan is on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Last year alone, more than 1.4 million people were affected by floods and other climate shocks, with an estimated 380,000 forcibly displaced. Floods continue to destroy homes, wash away crops, kill livestock, and erode people's ability to survive.

The project, 'Enhancing Resilience against Floods in Vulnerable Communities in the Bahr el Ghazal Region through the Promotion of Disaster Management and Adaptive Agroforestry and Livestock Production', is part of a wider collaboration with the World Food Programme. It will benefit 26,000 people, including 20,000 refugees, internally displaced people, and returnees, along with 6,000 members of local host communities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap States. These areas have been among the hardest hit by flooding, with more than 106,000 people displaced by floods across both states in 2024 alone.

Communities will be supported with practical tools to withstand and recover from climate shocks. This includes installing flood early warning systems, constructing climate-resilient shelters, rehabilitating flood-damaged water points and installing new ones, with solar-powered pumps. The project will also establish drip irrigation and support the planting of 100,000 fruit and medicinal trees to boost nutrition, restore degraded land and create income opportunities.

"The devastating floods that have ravaged parts of South Sudan, affecting hundreds of thousands of people and displacing countless families, highlight the urgent need for immediate and sustained action. Today, we are taking a significant step forward in addressing this urgent challenge by signing this Flood Resilience Project agreement," said Odagiri Toshio, Ambassador of Japan to South Sudan. This project is more than just a financial investment; it is a commitment to building a stronger, more resilient South Sudan. This future will be achieved through the collaborative efforts of Japan, the UNHCR, the government, and the communities themselves."

By combining climate-smart agriculture with community-based disaster preparedness, this initiative will help families put food on the table, rebuild their livelihoods, and reduce the risk of being displaced again.

"We are grateful to the Government of Japan for its commitment to addressing climate change and recognising the link between climate-related disasters and forced displacement," said Marie-Helene Verney, UNHCR's Representative in South Sudan. "This project will give communities the means not only to cope with the next flood, but to adapt, recover and plan for the future."

This collaboration underscores the importance of international solidarity in addressing the climate crisis and promoting sustainable development in South Sudan. It is made possible through Japan's strong partnership and recognition of the urgency of climate change.