Somalia: Somali President Visits Galmudug State to Boost Anti-Al-Shabaab Campaign

Dhusamareb, Somalia — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Dhusamareb, the capital of the Galmudug regional state, on Tuesday as part of a high-level delegation that includes federal ministers and senior military officials.

The president was warmly welcomed at the airport by Galmudug leader Ahmed Abdi Kariye, his deputy Ali Dahir Eid, members of the regional parliament, community elders, and local residents.

During his visit, President Mohamud is expected to hold talks with Galmudug authorities and community representatives.

He will also inaugurate several development projects recently completed in the region.

The trip is part of broader efforts to intensify the federal government's campaign against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgents.

The president is expected to focus on mobilizing local communities and boosting the morale of security forces engaged in military operations aimed at reclaiming areas under militant control.