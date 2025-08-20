Tanzania: Muhimbili Hospital Goes Next Level With 1.2tri/ - Extension Project

Dar es Salaam — THE Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Dr Delilah Kimambo, has said they will lay the foundation stone for the third phase of the construction of a large modern hospital at Muhimbili Upanga, which will increase services to a greater extent.

She said that in line with the National Vision 2050, the sixth-phase government is determined to rebuild the Muhimbili National Hospital to enable all services to be provided within one building, where the hospital will have modern systems to keep up with the revolution in medical technology in the world.

Speaking in an interview with the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) on investment in infrastructure and medical equipment at the Muhimbili National Hospital during the sixth-phase government, she explained that the project, which will cost approximately 1.23tri/- where of the funds 364m US dollars will come from South Korea.

"For example, for mother and child care alone, we will have more than 350 beds, and all those beds are not for regular services, no, we will be providing those for special needs. So you will see how this empowerment has great benefits," said Dr. Kimambo.

On the other hand, Dr. Kimambo explained that despite the huge investment efforts that have been directed towards the construction of new buildings, the purchase of modern medical equipment, as well as improving service management systems in hospitals, there are still more steps being taken to improve services to the public.

"The new Muhimbili is expected to significantly increase the capacity to accommodate patients, where the number of beds will increase from the current 1,500 to 1,775, while modern technology such as artificial intelligence is expected to simplify the provision of services," she said.