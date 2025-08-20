South Africa: Kariega Residents March for Better Policing

19 August 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

"Protection fees are demanded from our children by other learners at schools, and they end up dropping out."

About 1,000 Kariega residents, carrying placards and singing, marched to the Uitenhage Town Hall on Monday to demand that the police and government do more to reduce crime.

The protesters came from Rosedale, Joe Slovo, Blikkiesdorp, Geraldsmith, Greenfields and KwaLanga. The march was joined by learners from high schools, such as John Walton and Limekhaya, and primary schools, such as Jubilee Park, CW Hendricks, Dalrose, Seagal, St Joseph's and James Ndulula. The march was organised by organisations in Kamesh, Kariega.

Protest leader Noluthando Qhama Jamda addressed the crowd, saying, "Every day nurses say bye-bye to their families when going to clinics, not knowing if they will come back home alive or not ... Protection fees are demanded from our children by other learners at schools, and they end up dropping out."

She said the November Uitenhage carnival can no longer be held because of crime.

"We can't even send our children to the shops anymore without having anxiety and prayer," she said.

A nurse who had joined the march told GroundUp that the Rosedale clinic has been closed for weeks because of gang violence. "Gangsters run to the clinic when fights erupt. Recently, one patient was hit by a stray bullet inside our clinic while waiting to be attended to," she said.

Ward 49 Councillor Georgen Miggels said, "This march today is for one reason only: we are tired of crime. There were a lot of people who were against this march, but we agreed to push forward."

A three-page memorandum was accepted by Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata.

Handing over the memorandum, protest leader Mgcini Mejane said people were abandoning their houses because of crime in the area.

"The anti-gang unit must not be in Gqeberha only. We also need it in Kariega ... Government must employ more police in Kamesh Police Station and add more resources, because Kamesh has only two vans. We want a satellite police station in that area. We want a regular search of all places that are harbouring criminals."

Ncata accepted the memorandum and promised that the South African Police Service would work harder.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.