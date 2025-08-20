Somalia: North East State Election Committee Unveils Parliamentary Leadership Election Rules

19 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Las Anod, Aug 19 — The election committee for the new North East regional parliament on Tuesday unveiled the rules for electing parliamentary leaders, including the speaker and deputies.

Candidates seeking the position of parliamentary speaker must pay a fee of $5,000 for men and $2,500 for women.

Deputy speaker candidates are required to pay $3,000 for men and $1,500 for women.

The committee announced the election will be held on August 23, 2025, and emphasized the financial requirements for all candidates.

Somalia's federal Interior Minister Ali Hoosh urged the committee to ensure the process is conducted with transparency and fairness.

