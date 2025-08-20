Egypt Electricity, Petroleum Ministries Coordinate to Boost Efficiency, Localise Industry

19 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's electricity and petroleum ministers agreed on Tuesday to step up cooperation on improving power generation efficiency, reducing fuel use and localising energy-related industries, the government said in a statement.

Electricity Minister Mahmoud Esmat and Petroleum Minister Karim Badawy met in the New Administrative Capital to discuss projects aimed at transferring technology, expanding downstream industries, and maximising returns from the country's mineral and natural resources.

The plan includes boosting the efficiency of power plants, cutting fuel consumption per kilowatt-hour, and ensuring the stability of the national electricity grid during peak demand, the statement said. The officials also pledged to add 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to the grid before this summer.

The two ministries are coordinating with the Nuclear Materials Authority and the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA) to develop photovoltaic panel and semiconductor manufacturing, produce pure silicon from quartz, and expand geothermal power and other joint projects.

Minister Badawy said the petroleum sector is working to secure sufficient natural gas supplies for power plants and has prepared contingency measures to meet rising demand during an unusually hot summer.

Meanwhile, Minister Esmat reaffirmed the government's commitment to diversifying energy sources, expanding renewable generation and deploying storage technologies to stabilise the grid.

