South Africa: Government Hands Over Houses to KZN Flood Victims

This bakkie was washed away next to the train lines.

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane, alongside KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Transport Siboniso Duma and local municipalities' mayors, is leading a two-day programme to hand over homes to families affected by the 2022 floods.

The programme, taking place from 19-20 August forms part of Operation Siyahlola to assess interventions made in response to disasters that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The programme includes site visits to eThekwini, uMsunduzi and Impendle Municipalities to assess progress on disaster recovery interventions.

On Tuesday morning, Simelane received a briefing on temporary residential units and long-term housing plans in the Umgungundlovu District.

Together with uMgungundlovu District Mayor, Mzi Zuma, the Minister held an engagement with the affected communities in Impendle Municipality, where she introduced a contractor to begin building permanent homes for the families affected by recent disasters.

The delegation also handed over newly built houses in Copesville to flood survivors in uMsunduzi Municipality.

According to the department, central to the planned Operation Siyahlola is the delivery of permanent houses to families affected by disasters in eThekwini and uMsunduzi Municipalities.

"Minister Simelane and the provincial government will also hand over title deeds as part of the government-wide campaign to register and hand over 80 000 title deeds by 2029, thus unlocking over 16 billion asset value.

"Working with all stakeholders, including traditional leaders and community members, the government is convinced that interventions aimed at settling all flood victims will continue to yield positive results," the department said.

On Wednesday, Simelane is scheduled to hand over houses at the Illovo Infill and Cato Crest housing projects, both built for victims of the 2022 floods in eThekwini.

Upgraded Coedmore bridge reopens

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba has officially reopened the Coedmore bridge, which was severely damaged during the April 2022 floods.

The R47 million project included the construction of a 150-metre access road, installation of traffic-calming measures, and enhances surface drainage systems to improve water management.

Speaking at the recent opening of the bridge, Xaba said the state-of-the-art bridge will benefit residents by eliminating their travel time, which had increased due to detours.

"The bridge has been widened and is now two lanes. Following the damage caused by the floods, we are building back better and have rebuilt three bridges of this nature, with state-of-the-art, resilient infrastructure. So, even during heavy rains, the structures will not collapse," Xaba said.

The project also benefited local communities, as it created 10-15 job opportunities per month, with community-based subcontractors contributing to specialised works including earthworks, concrete placement, steel fabrication, drainage installation, landscaping, and electrical services.

Xaba said this inclusive approach ensured that economic benefits were shared locally, while building skills and capacity in the area.

Mayor Xaba noted that while completion was initially scheduled for late last year, delays were caused by unfavourable weather and unforeseen geotechnical complexities at the site.

"This rebuilt bridge is one of the three best bridges in the city. We are happy that we have these unique bridges, which have brought hope to people. We are not concerned about heavy rains as these bridges have been built to be resilient," the mayor said.