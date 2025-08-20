Southern Africa: SADC People's Summit Demands End to Debt, Elitist Development Model

Civil society groups and grassroots movements across Southern Africa have accused regional leaders of pursuing an elitist development agenda that entrenches inequality and displaces vulnerable communities.

Meeting in Antsirabe, Madagascar, more than 300 delegates attended the 2025 SADC People's Summit which ran parallel to the 45th SADC Heads of State Summit in Antananarivo.

Held under the theme "Decolonizing our Future: Reclaiming people's power and sovereignty", the People's Summit became a platform for activists, trade unions, and community representatives to challenge the bloc's economic and political trajectory.

In a statement, delegates warned that the region's industrialisation and energy transition policies risk reinforcing "a toxic, elite-driven model of development" that sidelines ordinary people.

"The region's industrialisation and energy transition agenda dangerously reinforce a toxic, elite-driven model of development," the communiqué read.

Concerns were also raised about rising debt burdens, shrinking civic space, and political repression in member states such as Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Madagascar.

The delegates demanded the unconditional cancellation of what they termed "illegitimate debt" and condemned austerity measures imposed by international lenders including the IMF and World Bank.

"We ask, who really owes who? Our people are paying with their lives, lands, and livelihoods, while global powers continue to loot our resources," the statement declared.

The summit also called for feminist-driven and redistributive economic reforms, recognition of unpaid care work, and stronger protections for the environment under the Rights of Nature.

Other demands included an end to child marriage, ratification of the Maputo Protocol and the introduction of a regional basic income grant.

"True resilience cannot be built on debt and repression, it must be rooted in solidarity, justice, and the will of the people," the delegates said.