Ethiopian Icon Debebe Eshetu Laid to Rest

Addis Ababa — The legendary Ethiopian artist Debebe Eshetu was laid to rest this afternoon at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa.

The funeral held at Menbere Tsebaot Holy Trinity Cathedral was attended by Chief Whip Tesfaye Beljige, Government Communication Service Minister Legesse Tulu, Social Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister Deacon Daniel Kibret, Peace Minister Mohamed Edris, Education Minister Professor Berhanu Nega, and other government officials as well as family members and friends.

His burial brought together hundreds of admirers and dignitaries who gathered to honor one of the nation's most revered figures.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed earlier expressed his "heartfelt condolences over the passing away of the iconic Ethiopian artist Debebe Eshetu."

In his message, the PM said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of artist Debebe Eshetu, who left a great mark on the history of contemporary Ethiopian art."

The role Debebe played through his artistic talent in helping Ethiopia to successfully realize its journey of transformation will always be remembered, he added.

At the wake held this morning at the National Theater where friends and family came together to pay their respects to the deceased, President Taye Atske Selassie and Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie attended.

Their presence underscored the immense public and official recognition of his contributions to the nation.

On the occasion, President Taye expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of the beloved artist Debebe Eshetu.

Debebe's "profound affection for his country and its people as well as his contributions to the advancement of art and the promotion of knowledge, will always be remembered," the President noted.

According to him, Debebe was an "exceptional individual who devoted his life to the pursuit of truth and wisdom, serving as a role model for the generation."

In a tribute posted on social media, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh described Debebe as one of Ethiopia's most beloved icons.

"Debebe's artistic legacy is a living testament to his devotion to our country. He was a strong man who never allowed death to separate him from his work."

The legendary artist passed away on Sunday at the age of 83 after a long battle with illness. He was a seasoned and versatile artist, who captivated audiences through his participation in a range of films and theatrical productions, including "Shaft in Africa."

His work as a pioneer of modern Ethiopian theater and film, as well as an author, translator, singer, journalist, and human rights advocate, has left an indelible mark on the nation's cultural history.

Debebe was also a prominent human rights advocate and political activist. He served as a spokesperson for the Coalition for Unity and Democracy (CUD) during the 2005 Ethiopian election. His political involvement led to his imprisonment for a year.