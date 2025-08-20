Liberia: Sheriffs Seal NEC Headquarters Over $171k Debt

Published: August 19, 2025

MONROVIA -- Sheriffs from the Commercial Court on Tuesday locked the main entrance of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in Monrovia after the electoral body failed to pay a court-ordered debt of more than US$171,000 owed to M-Tosh Prints Media, Inc.

The writ of execution, issued on August 12 and signed by Associate Judge Chan-Chan A. Paegar, directed sheriffs to seize and sell NEC's assets until the debt of US$171,105 is settled. If no sufficient assets are found, the order further instructs sheriffs to bring the Commission's Executive Chairperson, Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah, and other commissioners before the court.

The debt stems from a longstanding contractual dispute in which M-Tosh Prints Media sued the NEC for unpaid services. On June 3, the Commercial Court ruled in favor of the company, instructing the Commission to settle the arrears. When NEC failed to comply, the court moved to enforce the ruling.

A separate directive dated June 11, 2025, ordered the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) to open an escrow account under the title "M-Tosh Prints Media, Inc. versus National Elections Commission (NEC)" to facilitate payment. However, no funds were deposited.

The development effectively paralyzes the NEC headquarters at a critical time, raising questions about the Commission's financial credibility and its ability to carry out upcoming electoral obligations.