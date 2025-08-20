Namibia: Outgoing Namibian Ambassador to China Kaiyamo Urges Namibians to Hold Onto Values

Namibia's ambassador to China, Elia Kaiyamo, urges Namibians to always remember their identity and values.

Kaiyamo said this in his farewell message, after serving as Namibia's representative in China, Cambodia, Mongolia, North Korea and Vietnam for nearly a decade.

"Carry the Namibian spirit with discipline, courtesy and respect, as you have always done," he said.

He encouraged students to embrace learning with passion, saying that learning is the key to contributing to the country's growth and unlocking potential.

"Your future is bright, and it belongs to you, the youth," he said.

He reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to supporting Namibians, encouraging them to reach out for help when needed.

"It has been a journey I will always cherish," he said.