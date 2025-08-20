Uganda: African Religious Council Re-Appoints Mufti Mubaje, Urges End to Conflicts

The African Council of Religious Leaders - Religions for Peace (ACRL-RfP) has re-appointed Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, as Co-Chair for another five-year term. The decision was reached during the Council's 5th General Assembly held recently in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mufti Mubaje revealed the development while chairing the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) National Management Committee meeting on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the UMSC headquarters.

He explained that although he had requested to retire from the position, he has held for 25 years, the Assembly unanimously turned down his appeal.

"The Assembly reasoned that, as a senior member, my presence is still needed to steer the Body's programs alongside the Most Reverend Albert Chama, the Anglican Archbishop of Zambia, who was recently appointed," Mubaje said.

He added that the transition came at a critical time, as the Council's Secretary General had just been elevated to serve as Secretary General of the World Council of Religions for Peace International, effective January 2026 in New York.

"If senior officials moved out all at once, it could create administrative gaps," he noted.

During the meeting, Mubaje shared two key documents released at the Nairobi Assembly.

The first was The Nairobi Declaration on Shared Sacred Flourishing for Peace and Justice in Africa, a three-page resolution reaffirming members' shared responsibility to heal the continent and safeguard human dignity.

It emphasized concrete action to advance peace, justice, and human flourishing, while calling for urgent engagement to end conflicts in countries such as Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The second document, A Transformational Vision for Development and Peace Strategic Plan 2025-2030, outlines the Council's strategic direction in peacebuilding, democratic governance, environmental resilience, and protection of human dignity.