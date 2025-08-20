Uganda: African Religious Council Re-Appoints Mufti Mubaje, Urges End to Conflicts

19 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The African Council of Religious Leaders - Religions for Peace (ACRL-RfP) has re-appointed Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, as Co-Chair for another five-year term. The decision was reached during the Council's 5th General Assembly held recently in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mufti Mubaje revealed the development while chairing the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) National Management Committee meeting on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the UMSC headquarters.

He explained that although he had requested to retire from the position, he has held for 25 years, the Assembly unanimously turned down his appeal.

"The Assembly reasoned that, as a senior member, my presence is still needed to steer the Body's programs alongside the Most Reverend Albert Chama, the Anglican Archbishop of Zambia, who was recently appointed," Mubaje said.

He added that the transition came at a critical time, as the Council's Secretary General had just been elevated to serve as Secretary General of the World Council of Religions for Peace International, effective January 2026 in New York.

"If senior officials moved out all at once, it could create administrative gaps," he noted.

During the meeting, Mubaje shared two key documents released at the Nairobi Assembly.

The first was The Nairobi Declaration on Shared Sacred Flourishing for Peace and Justice in Africa, a three-page resolution reaffirming members' shared responsibility to heal the continent and safeguard human dignity.

It emphasized concrete action to advance peace, justice, and human flourishing, while calling for urgent engagement to end conflicts in countries such as Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The second document, A Transformational Vision for Development and Peace Strategic Plan 2025-2030, outlines the Council's strategic direction in peacebuilding, democratic governance, environmental resilience, and protection of human dignity.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.