Uganda: Govt Launches Affordable Electricity Connection Scheme in Kiboga

The government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), has launched a nationwide initiative to dramatically reduce the cost of connecting to the national grid.

Under the new scheme, electricity connections will cost just Shs23,000, a sharp drop from the previous fee of Shs750,000.

The launch ceremony, held in Bukomero, Kiboga District, was presided over by Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa, who said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to extending electricity to all Ugandans.

She emphasized the program's potential to transform lives, boost economic activity, and lift communities out of poverty.

"This initiative is a cornerstone of our national development strategy," Nankabirwa said.

"Access to affordable and reliable electricity is crucial for economic growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods. We will not tolerate those who seek to undermine this progress through illegal activities such as power theft."

Currently, Uganda's electricity access stands at about 60 percent, including households using solar power. The government's long-term goal is to achieve universal access by the next decade.

UEDCL Managing Director Paul Mwesiggwa explained that the new pricing structure was designed to remove inefficiencies and corruption that had inflated connection costs in the past.

"This streamlined process eliminates many of the bureaucratic hurdles and opportunities for bribery. We now have a system that ensures transparency and accountability," he said.

He added that the initiative would also curb electricity theft, a persistent challenge that undermines the sector's financial stability.

The launch was marked by the first connections to households in Bukomero. One of the beneficiaries, George Sibewarwa, described the development as life-changing.

"For years, we lived in darkness. Now my family and neighbors can access electricity, and it will help us in business and improve education for our children," he said.

While the initiative was largely welcomed, some residents expressed reservations about lingering bureaucratic bottlenecks. Several reported delays in receiving meters despite meeting requirements, while others raised fears that corrupt practices could still resurface.

"We pray this won't be another project where officials ask for money under the table," one resident remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leaders in Kiboga noted that for the initiative to succeed, government must pair affordability with transparency and rigorous monitoring.

Analysts warn that without firm enforcement against electricity theft and corruption, the benefits could be diluted.

The ambitious plan aims to connect millions of households across Uganda, requiring significant investment and strong oversight.

The reduced cost of connection is expected to stimulate growth in rural areas, empower small businesses, and improve living standards by making electricity more accessible than ever before.

For the government, the project is also a test of its ability to deliver on key infrastructure promises. The simplified application process and affordability are important first steps, but long-term success will depend on addressing entrenched inefficiencies, enforcing anti-theft measures, and restoring public trust in electricity service providers.

"This initiative must not only light homes but also light the way for accountability," a community leader in Bukomero said, urging vigilance to ensure fairness and sustainability.

If effectively managed, the Kiboga launch could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Uganda's electrification drive--one where access to energy is no longer a privilege but a right within reach of every household.