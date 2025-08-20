Uganda: MP Rukaari Steps Down From NRM CEC Race

19 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Alex Mugasha

Mbarara City North Member of parliament and chairman National resistance Movement NRM Entrepreneurs league on the central executive committee Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari has announced that he will not be contesting for another next term.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in Mbarara, Rukaari noted that the decision follows his intentions to contest for the Mbarara city North MP in the upcoming elections where he will contest as an independent candidate.

"I have decided to stand down for the NRM CEC entrepreneurs league candidate, and I will be contesting for the Mbarara city North MP as an independent candidate," Rukaari said.

Rukaari who has held the NRM entrepreneurs league position for close to ten years and serviving his first term as member of parliament for Mbarara city North highlighted that his decision to contest as independent follows a ruling from the NRM tribunal which he referred to as being a "sham.

"I have picked errors in the NRM processes, which I don't agree with. The young amateur lawyers were unable to pick the inefficiencies in the tribunal and gave their ruling, which I can say was a sham, " Rukaari said.

Rukaari said that much as he will be contesting as an independent candidate and stepping down for the CEC position, has remains and ardent member of the NRM.

The development comes on the backdrop of a ruling by the NRM tribunal on Monday that dismissed Rukaari's petition and subsequently declaring Christopher Bakashaba as the duly elected flagbearer for the Mbarara city North MP

As Rukaari decides to step down from the NRM CEC entrepreneurs league chairmanship, he boasts of a number of achievements that include PDM, NRM office construction, and national entrepreneurs business symposium among others that he says will always be remembered during his tenure.

"We in 2017 held different fundraisings at statehouse chaired by the party chairman and president of Uganda, and over shs5 billion was raised. And kyadondo plot 10 NRM home cobstruction is going to start soon, " Rukaari said.

"I hosted a team of eight chaired by Prof. Ezra Suruma, which gave birth to the Parish Development Model ."

He challenged his successors to complete his unfinished business for the NRM entrepreneurs league.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.