Tanzania Marks Humanitarian Day With a Call to Support Humanitarian Services

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the private sector, and religious institutions to strengthen collaboration with the Government and join the national network for the coordination of humanitarian services.

The Prime Minister's call was delivered in Dodoma through a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office for Policy, Parliament, and Coordination, William Lukuvi, during the commemoration of World Humanitarian Day held today, August 19, 2025.

"I urge NGOs, the private sector, and religious institutions to strengthen their cooperation with the Government and join the national network for managing humanitarian services. Doing so will enhance coordination, accountability, and efficiency in responding to disasters," stated the Prime Minister.

He also emphasized the importance of humanitarian service providers focusing on public education to ensure that citizens follow expert guidance, thereby reducing the impact of disasters when they occur.

Commenting on the upcoming general election scheduled for October 29, 2025, Majaliwa encouraged Tanzanians to actively participate in electing their leaders, including the President, Members of Parliament, and Councilors.

"Let us turn out in large numbers to exercise our constitutional right. Every Tanzanian should recognize that voting is both a right and a responsibility, essential to choosing good leaders who will accelerate the development of our nation," Minister Lukuvi emphasized on behalf of the Prime Minister.

World Humanitarian Day is commemorated every year on August 19. This year's theme is "Strengthening Humanitarian Service Delivery and Disaster Resilience."