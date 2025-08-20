Tanzania Unveils Strategic Projects to Gain From the EACOP Project

Geita — THE Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Engineer Felchesmi Mramba, has announced that among the strategic projects being implemented in the country, the Ministry of Energy is overseeing a total of seven major projects aimed at increasing energy production and enhancing national economic growth.

Speaking during the launch of the Youth Economic Empowerment (YEE) Program, which is being implemented in areas traversed by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project, Engineer Mramba listed some of these key projects.

These include the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project, as well as oil and electricity exploration projects in Rumakali, Ruhudji, and Mnazi Bay North.

He stated that among these projects, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, which generates 2,115 megawatts, has been completed and is already supplying electricity to the national grid. The EACOP project has reached 65% completion and is in its final stages of implementation, while the LNG project is in its final preparation phase. He also noted that studies for the Ruhudji and Rumakali hydropower projects have been completed.

Engineer Mramba further noted that the Government of Tanzania has already contributed 1.12 tri/- as equity in the EACOP project. Additionally, over 200 Tanzanian companies are participating in various tasks within the project and are expected to receive a total of 1.325tri/- for their contributions.

He emphasized that beyond the economic opportunities generated by these projects, residents in areas where energy projects pass--particularly those related to EACOP--will benefit from being connected to electricity in their homes, thereby increasing the projects' contribution to community development.