Kenya: 'One Man's Landing Not a Crisis' - Murkomen Says Police Ready to Contain Gachagua

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has downplayed security concerns over the anticipated return of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua is expected back in the country on Thursday after a three-week tour of the United States.

Speaking in Murang'a County during the ongoing Jukwaa la Usalama forum, Murkomen said Gachagua's return should not cause alarm, though he noted that security agencies remain prepared to deal with any unrest that might follow.

"There are so many people landing in Kenya every day, so I don't know why we should be worried about one person landing," Murkomen told journalists on Tuesday.

"In the last few weeks when he has not been around, the country has been very peaceful. So perhaps, as you say, security agencies should be prepared for a more chaotic environment as a result of his coming back."

The CS maintained that the National Police Service is ready to protect citizens and their property, warning that anyone attempting to cause disruptions or violence would face the full force of the law.

"We are aware of elements threatening disruptions. We will take legal action against anybody who breaks the law. I wish the country could remain as peaceful as it has been in the last three to four weeks," he said.

On August 11, Gachagua announced he was cutting short his US visit to join his newly formed Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) in preparations for upcoming by-elections slated for November.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Explosive claims

He described his stay in the US as "successful and fulfilling," citing engagements with Kenyans in the diaspora, but said he had to return to rally his supporters at home.

"I regret being unable to visit the remaining states on my itinerary as I need to return home to prepare for the upcoming by-elections," Gachagua said in a statement.

"I thank Kenyans in the States for the love, warmth, and hospitality they accorded us. The DCP chapters showed superb planning and coordination."

Gachagua's return comes amid mounting criticism from senior government officials, including Murkomen, following his explosive claims linking President William Ruto's administration to terror groups.

During his US tour, the former DP alleged that President Ruto met secretly with Al-Shabaab operatives, financed Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and facilitated negotiations for the release of abducted chiefs in Mandera through Al-Shabaab intermediaries.

Murkomen dismissed the allegations as reckless and damaging to Kenya's international standing.

"If the former Deputy President has any information worth consideration not just by local but also international institutions, he must record it with the DCI as soon as he arrives in the country," Murkomen said.

"Until then, we will just consider it part of his continuous comedy and caricature."