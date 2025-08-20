Kenya: Pharmacy Board Cautions Kenyans Against Off-Label Use of Ozempic for Slimming

Nairobi — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a safety alert warning Kenyans against the unsupervised use of Semaglutide-containing drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss, citing potential health risks.

In a public notice released Tuesday, the PPB stressed that Semaglutide is a prescription-only medicine, approved strictly for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Although the drug has gained global popularity on social media as a quick fix for weight loss, the regulator cautioned that its off-label use could lead to serious medical complications.

"Semaglutide, commonly known to the public as Ozempic and other generic names, is approved for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus that is insufficiently controlled," PPB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fred Siyoi said.

"While the benefits outweigh the risks when used appropriately, serious safety concerns arise when it is taken outside approved medical purposes."

The PPB listed possible side effects including hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), eye conditions, gastroesophageal reflux disease (acid reflux), and intestinal obstruction, which may range from mild to severe.

The regulator warned that misuse of the drug without medical supervision could cause long-term health consequences, adding that its growing use as a weight-loss solution is fueling unsafe self-medication.

"The public is advised against the off-label use of these medicines and encouraged to report any suspected side effects or poor-quality products through official PPB reporting channels," Siyoi added.

He further urged vigilance, calling on Kenyans to seek professional medical advice before using any prescription drug for weight management.

The alert comes amid a surge in global demand for Ozempic and similar drugs, with regulators in Europe and the United States also raising concerns about shortages, misuse, and safety risks linked to their popularity beyond diabetes care.