Eritrea: Seminar Focusing On Cultural Heritage and Identity

Asmara, 19 August 2025 - The Commission of Culture and Sports organized a seminar on cultural heritage and identity for over 150 members of traditional dance and music groups from the Southern Region on 18 August in Asmara.

At the seminar, Dr. Tsegay Medin, head of Archaeological Heritage Research at the Commission, gave a detailed briefing on the meaning and significance of culture, the tangible and intangible aspects of cultural heritage, and the role of heritage in consolidating national identity.

Highlighting the importance of cultural heritage in preserving identity, understanding the current situation, and envisioning the future, Dr. Tsegay said that archaeological findings from the prehistoric and historic eras, including the period of kingdoms and colonialism, have made a significant contribution to nurturing national identity.

Dr. Tsegay further stated that the Commission of Culture and Sports is making strong efforts in research, conservation, and transmission of cultural heritage. He noted, however, that ongoing damage and destruction of heritage sites remain the main challenges.

The participants held extensive discussions on the issues raised during the seminar and adopted several recommendations. These included intensifying efforts to repatriate heritage items held abroad and addressing the damage caused to ancient buildings under the pretext of renovation.

Lt. Col. Samuel Tsegay, head of Administration and Finance at the Commission of Culture and Sports, and Mr. Abraham Yohannes, Director General of Culture and Sports in the Southern Region, emphasized the significance of the seminar and called for its continuation.