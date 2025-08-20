Congo-Kinshasa: Protecting Women and Girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Against Cervical Cancer

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

"No to Cervical Cancer!"

A group of secondary school girls joined government officials in a walk against cervical cancer on Boulevard du 30 juin in Kinshasa, spontaneously chanting as they moved down the street. Some were winners of a cervical cancer flyer contest sponsored by the Gates Foundation and had just been awarded one year's tuition as their prize.

The girls had many questions. Most importantly, they wanted to know where they could get vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV), which is associated with cervical cancer later in life.

The good news is that their country, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has some answers. In November 2024, a National Forum for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer was held in Kinshasa with multiple stakeholders and a national strategy to combat cervical and breast cancers was revised for the 2024-2029 period. The Strategy was signed and validated by the WHO Regional Director of the Africa Region and the Minister of Health. Rolling out the HPV vaccine for girls aged 9 to 14 is a critical element of the strategy.

The World Bank provides comprehensive support to help countries fight HPV and work towards eliminating cervical cancer. Though the ongoing DRC Health Emergency Preparedness Response and Resilience Project, the government will be able to leverage previous investments in laboratories and introduce cervical cancer screening in the provinces of Tshopo, Haut-Katanga, Kwilu, Kongo Central, and Kinshasa.

Today, I continue to fight to raise awareness and tell others that cancer spares no one. I want every woman, every young girl, to understand the importance of screening and prevention. My hope is for the authorities to implement programs to facilitate access to care. To all those going through similar ordeals, know that strength lies within you. Stay hopeful and don't hesitate to ask for help. Together, we can overcome this disease and save lives. Survivor of cervical cancer

Rolling out the HPV vaccine in the DRC

Why is this so important to DRC's girls? Every year, an estimated 7,700 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and more than 70% die from the disease that can be preventable. In the DRC, cervical cancer-related deaths are often linked to shortfalls in screening and treatment.

Following the recommendation of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG), the DRC will offer the quadrivalent vaccine (Gardasil®) to all girls aged 9 to 14 years, starting in 2026. A single dose of Gardasil protects against HPV types 6, 11, 16, and 18, which are responsible for about 70% of cervical cancer cases.

Catalyzing policy dialogue in support of the HPV vaccine

The Gates Foundation has provided catalytic funding to bolster policy dialogue on the introduction of the HPV vaccine. This has enabled the DRC to convene several multisectoral meetings involving the Ministries of Public Health, Prevention and Social Protection, National Education, Gender, and Youth, as well as the National Committee for Universal Health Coverage to discuss the roll out of vaccines and develop a roadmap for the integration of cervical cancer screening and treatment.

Also, with support from the Foundation, a Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) Study has been conducted by the World Bank, WHO and the University of Lubumbashi among young girls and their parents in the provinces of Kinshasa and Haut-Katanga to find out perceptions about the HPV vaccine and cervical cancer.

One-third of the KAP study survey respondents reported they did not feel the need to be vaccinated. This proportion was twice as high among girls aged 17 to 20 (45.7%) compared to parents of girls aged 9 to 17 (24.5%). The reasons differed between parents and girls. Girls felt less concerned about developing cervical cancer and had less information available. For parents, the lack of availability or organization of vaccination in health facilities were the primary reasons. It was found that less than 10% of participants had undergone cervical cancer screening.

One respondent noted "The best way to protect our children from this disease in their lives is to have them vaccinated against it, if the vaccine exists, because we know that vaccines protect people and prevent the onset of several diseases, but I don't know if this vaccine already exists in our community."

This KAP study provides valuable insights as the government tries to broaden access to the HPV vaccine next year, and to cervical cancer screening. Understanding hesitancy is key to reaching more girls and women.

Zanzibar's HPV Plus Model: A Blueprint for Adolescent Health in Africa

In June 2025, delegates from across Eastern and Southern Africa converged in Zanzibar, not just to review data, but to experience a living success story. The island, positioning itself as a Centre of Excellence for Universal Health Coverage, showcased its groundbreaking HPV Plus Model; an approach that has redefined adolescent health delivery and increased HPV vaccine coverage.

First piloted in mainland Tanzania and rolled out in Zanzibar in 2023, the model is spearheaded by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Ministry of Education. It goes beyond simply administering the HPV vaccine, instead embedding it within a comprehensive package of adolescent services, from sexual and reproductive health education to nutrition and even eye care. This holistic approach ensures that every encounter is an opportunity to address the diverse needs of young people. The results have been nothing short of transformative. In just one year, HPV Plus reached over 800 schools and 183 health facilities, with the support of community leaders, known locally as Shehas, who ensured that even out-of-school girls were not left behind. The impact is clear: HPV vaccine coverage leapt from a mere 14% in 2023 to an impressive 85% in 2024, setting a new standard for integrated adolescent health in the region.

This feature was written by Linda Mobula, Abel Ntambue, Alice Ndoko, Hellen Lutta