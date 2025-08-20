Zimbabwe: Parliament Moves to Tighten Laws On Touts After Teen Raped At Rezende Bus Terminus

PARLIAMENT has proposed a wide range of measures to mitigate the sexual harassment of women by illegal touts, who have become a menace at bus termini.

Municipal officers and Zimbabwe Republic Police officers have struggled to tame illegal touting, particularly in Harare, despite a number of campaigns against the practice.

This has resulted in the harassment of women, with a 13-year-old recently raped at the Rezende terminus in Harare.

Speaking in the National Assembly recently, legislator Gertrude Mutandi said the touting system should be formalised to enhance accountability in the transport system.

"I therefore propose: immediate enforcement of criminal laws and bylaws to restore order and protect passengers, formalisation of tout roles through registration, uniforms, and rank committees to ensure accountability, enhanced police presence at major bus termini," she said.

The rape of the 13-year-old girl has ignited anger, with some civil society organisations petitioning the government to implement measures to address the situation.

Mutandi said law enforcement officers' efforts have been in vain as illegal touts operate with reckless abandon.

"The escalating lawlessness at urban and intercity bus ranks has become a breeding ground for criminality and gender-based violence, particularly targeting women, girls, and the elderly.

"Sites like Mbare, Road Port, Dangamvura, and Old Renkini have descended into chaos, with touts overtaking local authority control, enforcing illegal levies, and fostering an environment of drug abuse and violence.

"This is growing into a national crisis. The absence of law enforcement has turned bus ranks into zones of terror. Women and girls are no longer safe. The government's efforts to curb tout activity remain inconsistent and ineffective."