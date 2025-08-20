South Africa: E-hailing Drivers Blame Transport Dept for Soweto Murder - South African News Briefs - August 20, 2025

20 August 2025
E-hailing Drivers Blame Transport Dept for Soweto Murder

Angry e-hailing drivers protesting in Johannesburg are blaming the provincial transport department for an attack that claimed another driver's life at Maponya Mall in Soweto, reports EWN. Mthokozisi Mvelase was shot and killed before his and another e-hailing vehicle were set alight outside the Maponya Mall.  The demonstrators have accused the department of failing to address their concerns, including their safety and that of commuters. They have  handed over a long memorandum of demands and  accused the MEC of failing to deploy a taxi violence task team in the province for their safety.

Calls for Commission of Inquiry into 1985 Inanda Unrest

Civil society groups in Phoenix, north of Durban, are demanding a commission of inquiry into the 1985 Inanda unrest that left three people dead and displaced more than 1,500 Indian families, reports SABC News.  The displaced families had their homes looted and set alight. The violent attack happened at the time of the Tricameral Parliament, and just after Umlazi activist, Victoria Mxenge, was murdered by a death squad.  Survivors say a commission could uncover the causes of the attacks and who was behind them.  Chairperson of the Duffs Road Civic Association, Narendh Ganesh, said that  there's always been speculation that there was a third force involved trying to instigate the unrest to get the area removed from the so-called Indian community.

Police Corruption Inquiry Faces Delays in Parliament

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee probing police corruption has yet to adopt its terms of reference, raising concerns that the inquiry could be delayed, reports EWN. The committee was formed after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi  made explosive allegations about police leadership, claiming that senior-ranking officials were complicit in the cover-up of high-profile investigations into underworld figures in Gauteng.  Following the claims, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave.  The Democratic Alliance (DA) said every day lost due to "procedural wrangling" is another day that the rot inside the South African Police Service (SAPS) continues unchecked. The  ActionSA said it's not happy with how committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, is handling the inquiry.  Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema also warned against derailing the committee by some members.

