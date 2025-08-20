Nigeria: Traxport, Vecturis Sign Investment Agreement to Transform Freight Rail in Nigeria

Abuja — Traxport Rail Services Ltd, a Nigerian rail freight company focused on delivering efficient and modern logistics solutions, has announced the signing of a Technical Support and Investment Agreement (TSIA) with Vecturis, a leading Belgian rail operations and management company.

In a statement yesterday, Traxport described the deal as a 'major milestone' in its mission to deliver operational excellence and sustainable rail freight solutions in Nigeria.

The agreement followed the recent investment by CET Group in Traxport Rail Services Ltd and will see Vecturis provide hands-on technical and managerial support as Traxport scales freight rail operations along the Lagos-Kano corridor and beyond.

Chairman of Traxport Rail Services Ltd, EmekaNdu, commenting on the agreement, pointed out that it will reshape Nigeria's transport future in a cleaner, safer, and more efficient way.

"This partnership marks a turning point for Traxport Rail Services. Vecturis' wealth of experience in similar markets will enable us to leapfrog operational challenges and fast-track the delivery of modern, sustainable freight rail solutions for Nigeria.

"Together, we are not just moving goods--we are helping reshape Nigeria's transport future in a cleaner, safer, and more efficient way, with LNG-powered locomotives that will also be moving LNG and CNG products across the country," Ndu stated.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vecturis, Eric Peiffer, noted that the collaboration will see the company combine its technical expertise with Traxport's vision and local drive, to deliver the needed quality performance.

"We are delighted to formalise our collaboration with Traxport Rail Services. Nigeria has one of the most promising rail freight markets in Africa, and our previous engagement in the sector has given us a clear understanding of its opportunities and challenges.

"By combining our technical expertise with Traxport's vision and local drive, we believe we can deliver a step-change in performance, reliability, and sustainability for Nigerian freight rail," Peiffer explained.

According to the statement, the collaboration aligns with Traxport's commitment to reducing road congestion, cutting carbon emissions, and unlocking economic opportunities by modernising Nigeria's freight rail infrastructure and introducing LNG-powered locomotives to move LNG and CNG products safely and efficiently.

Vecturis, headquartered in Belgium, said it brings over three decades of proven expertise in operating and rehabilitating rail networks in challenging and fast-growing markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Their portfolio, the statement said, includes successful projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Cameroon, and Madagascar, where they have implemented modern operating systems, improved service reliability, and introduced advanced locomotive and wagon technologies adapted to local environments.

It recalled that Vecturis was the designated operator for the proposed concession of Nigeria's narrow gauge railway network under the General Electric (GE)-led consortium.

Although the concession was ultimately aborted, the role, it stressed, provided Vecturis with first-hand operational insight into Nigeria's rail infrastructure, regulatory landscape, and market dynamics--knowledge that will be invaluable in supporting Traxport's growth.

"With their track record in reviving underperforming networks, training local rail professionals, and integrating advanced technologies into legacy infrastructure, Vecturis is positioned to help Traxport deliver efficient, reliable, and world-class rail freight services," the statement added.