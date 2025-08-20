Rwanda: Ferwafa Elections - Who's Who in the Committee Running for Office?

With just 10 days to the August 30 FERWAFA elections, the spotlight is on nine candidates vying for executive committee positions, led by AS Kigali president Fabrice Ngoga Shema who stands unopposed for the president role.

Times Sport has compiled their profiles, highlighting their experience and what they bring on table as they look poised to take charge of Rwandan football for the next four years.

Fabrice Shema, President candidate

Leading the charge is Fabrice Shema whose eyes are set on succeeding Alphonse Munyatwali as FERWAFA president for the next four years.

Shema isn't new is Rwandan football administration. He has been a football executive since 2019 when he was elected president of AS Kigali and guided the club to four major trophies.

But his vision for Rwandan football has gone past club level as he now looks forward to giving Rwandan football a new direction of elected Ferwafa president.

Beyond football, Shema is the CEO of Africa Medical Supplier Plc, Rwanda's first publicly listed health company, and chairman of Gasabo Investment Company Plc.

He holds a degree as pharmacist and a Master's degree in International Business from Oklahoma Christian University, USA.

Shema has also served as Rwanda National President of Junior Chamber International (JCI) in 2010 and as International Vice President in 2011. He currently holds lifetime membership as a JCI Senator.

ALSO READ: Shema vows to increase prize money across Rwandan leagues

Claudine Garasabwe, First Vice President in charge of Finance and Administration

With more than 30 years of legal experience, Gasarabwe is an advocate, certified arbitrator, and mediator. She has served as president of FERWAFA's Club Licensing Appeal Body and commissioner for legal affairs.

She has also held board positions in the Rwanda Bar Association, the High Council of the Judiciary, ULK University, Pro Femmes Twese Hamwe, and private institutions such as Private Sector Federation (PSF), CBC, and Access Bank.

Richard Mugisha, Second Vice President in charge of Technical Matters

Mugisha has unfinished business with FERWAFA as he targets yet a new term as federation Second Vice President, a position he served since the stand-in committee, led by outgoing president Munyantwali, took over.

He is an IT professional with a Master's in Information and Telecommunications Technology. He spent 14 years of service at the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration.

Besides being a passionate football enthusiast, Mugisha holds a black belt in Taekwondo.

Thierry Nshuti, Commissioner in charge of Finance and Marketing

Nshuti is a seasoned marketing executive who has held senior roles at Bralirwa, Tigo Rwanda, Bank of Kigali(BK), the National Lottery (Inzozi), and Forzza across Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya.

He played a key role in securing major sports partnerships including the BK-Ferwaba deal. A passionate football lover, he previously managed UNR FC and has served on FERWAFA's marketing commission.

The national league has no official sponsor and Nshuti's experience could be of importance in bringing a host of sponsors to the table.

ALSO READ: Rayon face FIFA sanctions amid Robertinho's Rwf 32m wage claim

Valvelde Nikita Gicanda, Commissioner in charge of Women's Football

Founder of Local Champions, Gicanda has over a decade of experience in grassroots football, leadership development, and gender equity initiatives across Rwanda and the UK.

A former professional player, triathlete, and Taekwondo black belt, she has also served as a consultant for London's Olympic Park.

She advocates for inclusive yet competitive pathways for women in sports.

Désiré Niyitanga, Commissioner in charge of Competitions

Niyitanga served as president of Gicumbi FC between 2020 and 2024 and at the same time as a board member of the Rwanda Premier League. Professionally, he is an engineer and architect with over 13 years of experience in construction and asset management.

He is also an IT Professional with a Master's in Information and Telecommunication technology and works as a Senior Manager at the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration, where he has worked for over 14 years.

Fidele Kanamugire, Commissioner in charge of Technical and Development Committee

Kanamugire is an entrepreneur and founder of Heroes Football Academy based in Bugesera. His academy has produced over 20 professional players, including Bonheur Mugisha, who currently plies his trade at Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry.

With coaching training from England, he emphasizes discipline, mentorship, and excellence in youth development, aiming to elevate Rwandan football to international levels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Bugesera FC cleared to play in Rwanda Premier League

Louise Ndengeyingoma, Commissioner in charge of Legal and Governance Committee

A lawyer and Rwanda Bar Association member since 2007, Ndengeyingoma specializes in arbitration, mediation, and governance. She has served as a board member at Rwanda Social and Security Board (RSSB) and the Rwanda National Museums.

Since 2018, she has been part of FERWAFA's Disciplinary Appeal Committee, later becoming its Vice-President. She is also a registered notary and certified mediator.

Dr. Herbert Gatsinzi, Commissioner in charge of Medical Committee

An internal medicine specialist with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Gatsinzi has served on FERWAFA's medical commission for the past four years.

He has expertise in sports injuries, nutrition, and emergency medicine.

Passionate about football since childhood, he has vowed to dedicate his time in improving player welfare and medical standards in Rwandan football.